SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Friday, Nov. 11, the Goo Goo Dolls will be in Salina performing at The Stiefel Theatre on their Chaos in Bloom Tour with Whitehall.

The American rock band was formed in 1986 in Buffalo, New York, by their guitarist/vocalist John Rzeznik and their bassist/vocalist Robby Takac. Along with their drummer George Tutuska, the band has sold 15 million records worldwide. They are best known for their songs “Iris,” “Slide,” and “Sympathy.”

The concert begins at 8 p.m. at The Stiefel Theatre, 151 S. Sante Fe Ave., and doors will open 1.5 hours before the show.

Ticket prices begin at $59 and are non-refundable. To purchase tickets, go to the theatre’s website, head to their box office Monday-Friday from 12-5 p.m., or call 785-827-1998 Monday-Friday 12-5 p.m.

Upcoming tour dates:

Date Location Friday, Aug. 19 Saratoga Springs, New York Saturday, Aug. 20 Wantagh, New York Sunday, Aug. 21 Philidelphia, Pennsylvania Tuesday, Aug. 23 Raleigh, North Carolina Wednesday, Aug. 24 Jacksonville, Florida Friday, Aug. 26 Charlotte, North Carolina Saturday, Aug. 27 Nashville, Tennessee Sunday, Aug. 28 Atlanta, Georgia Tuesday, Aug. 30 Sugar Land, Texas Wednesday, Aug. 31 Irving, Texas Friday, Sept. 2 Los Angeles, California Saturday, Sept. 3 Santa Barbara, California Sunday, Sept. 4 Stanford, California Monday, Sept. 12 Waite Park, Minnesota Tuesday, Sept. 13 Cedar Rapids, Iowa Thursday, Sept. 15 Grand Rapids, Michigan Saturday, Sept. 17 Oklahoma City, OK Sunday, Sept. 18 Rogers, Arkansas Tuesday, Sept. 20 Doswell, Virginia Wednesday, Sept. 21 Toledo, Ohio Thursday, Sept. 22 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Saturday, Sept. 24 Buffalo, New York Friday, Oct. 28 Eau Claire, Wisconsin Sunday, Oct. 30 Ames, Iowa Monday, Oct. 31 Sioux Falls, South Dakota Wednesday, Nov. 2 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Thursday, Nov. 3 Appleton, Wisconsin Saturday, Nov. 5 Rockford, Illinois Sunday, Nov. 6 Fort Wayne, Indiana Monday, Nov. 7 South Bend, USA Wednesday, Nov. 9 Louisville, Kentucky Friday, Nov. 11 Salina, Kansas Saturday, Nov. 12 Catoosa, Oklahoma Monday, Nov. 14 Austin, Texas Tuesday, Nov. 15 San Antonio, Texas Wednesday, Nov. 16 Lubbock, Texas Friday, Nov. 18 Alburquerque, New Mexico Sunday, Nov. 20 El Paso, Texas Source: Goo Goo Dolls

Head to the Goo Goo Dolls’ website for more information.