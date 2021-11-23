Got the wrong goat: West Point cadets try to nab Navy mascot

WEST POINT, N.Y. (AP) — West Point cadets attempting to nab the U.S. Naval Academy’s mascot ahead of the annual Army-Navy football game ended up grabbing a different goat, according to a report.

The West Point cadets rolled up to a farm near Annapolis, Maryland that is home to Bill, the Navy mascot. But instead of grabbing Billy the No. 37 goat, they ended up with just any old goat — literally.

They grabbed Bill No. 34 — a one-horned beast that’s been retired 14 years. The New York Times reports that West Point officials say the animal was returned safely — and are investigating those responsible.

The Army-Navy game is on Dec. 11.