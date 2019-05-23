Graduation denied after senior prank causing thousands in damage

APOPKA, Fla. (WESH) – Parents and students at Florida’s Wekiva High School say more than 100 seniors were told they can’t take part in Saturday’s graduation, and that it’s all because of vandalism at the school last week.

Eight people were arrested after deputies say $20,000 worth of vandalism was done to the school in a senior prank.

A petition claims dozens of other students are being unnecessarily punished.

The district says it does not discuss student discipline issues.

One student says his only role in the vandalism was being in an online chat group where some students discussed the plans.

“You know how much walking means to some people? You know how much walking means to me and my family?” graduating senior James Sully said.