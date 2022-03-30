WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Allison Loggins-Hull, a Grammy-nominated African-American flutist and composer, will make her Wichita debut in a recital for flute and electronics on Sunday, April 3.

Loggins-Hull’s visit is a part of the 4th Annual FluteShox Day event. The event is for all ages and will feature clinics and masterclasses with Wichita State University (WSU) Assistant Professor of Flute Dr. Carmen Lemoine and Loggins-Hull.

According to Lemoine, “Loggins-Hull’s work defies classification. Her artistic collaborations span the spectrum from popular to classical music, including artists and ensembles such as Lizzo, the LA Philharmonic, Imani Winds, and Alarm Will Sound. Her music is resonant with social and political themes of the current moment, encompassing motherhood, Blackness, and cultural identity.”

“She worked closely with film composer Hans Zimmer as co-principal flutist on the soundtrack to Disney’s 2019 remake of “The Lion King” and has been featured in an internationally broadcast ESPN Super Bowl commercial as well as the 62nd annual GRAMMYs Award Show. She is co-founder of the Grammy-nominated flute duo Flutronix, praised by the Wall Street Journal,” continued Lemoine.

Loggins-Hull’s appearance is sponsored by the WSU School of Music, WSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion, and the Kansas Flute Society. Tickets are free for Wichita State students but will range from $6 to $12 for others.

For more information and to register for FluteShox Day, click here.