WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Grassland Groupies is hosting an inaugural ICT Bee Fest from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Mid-America All-Indian Museum, 650 N. Seneca St.

“Celebrate the pollinators and plants of Kansas’s first Bee City with us,” Grassland Groupies says. “Collect Kansas wildflower seeds, build a bee hotel, and learn how to start a native garden to help protect these important insects in your own backyard, school, or work.”

Activities include:

Take-home bee hotel (while supplies last)

Bumblebee petting zoo

Native plant vendors

Monarch tagging

Local growers and vendors will be at the event, selling native plants and more.

The come-and-go event is free and open to the public.