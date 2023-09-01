GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — The Brit Spaugh Zoo in Great Bend has two new residents thanks to a Florida Zoo.

Two Clouded Leopards, Harry and Ping, are on loan to the zoo from the Gulf Breeze Zoo in the Florida panhandle. Harry and Ping are six years old, and a breeding pair.

The zoo hopes the two will be able to have more offspring while under their care. Clouded Leopards are considered vulnerable, with around 10,000 believed to be left in the wild.

Zoo personnel have modified the African leopard exhibit to accommodate the pair. The section is closed off to the public temporarily while Harry and Ping get used to their new surroundings. The Brit Spaugh Zoo says to keep an eye on their Facebook page to see when visitors can see Harry and Ping in person.

For more about Great Bend’s Brit Spaugh Zoo, visit their website.