ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — Greater Andover Days (GAD) is just around the corner! The three-day community event begins on Friday, Sept. 30, in Andover Central Park.

Resilience. Strength. Community. Three words the Andover community has been no stranger to over the last few months. In April, many members of the Andover community were affected and impacted by the tornado. Neighbors and surrounding communities continued to stand together with Andover. We cannot wait to come together to celebrate all the community has done over the last several months at the Greater Andover Days this fall. City of Andover

Activities

GAD attendees can find fun for the entire family, including food trucks, music, craft vendors, a carnival, a pickleball tournament, an archery clinic, a pet show, a parade, a golf tournament, a hot dog eating contest, fireworks, children’s activities, a movie in the park, and more.

Greater Andover Day flyers (Courtesy: City of Andover)

Buttons

Buttons are currently on sale for $3 and will increase to $5 on Sept. 30. The City of Andover asks you to bring cash to purchase these buttons. Buttons are available at the following locations:

Beginning on Sept. 30, buttons will be available to purchase at Andover Central Park during GAD.

Schedule

To keep up with the latest GAD information, head to the City of Andover’s Facebook page or their website.