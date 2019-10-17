Guitarist teaches lesson in music and being different

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (KUSA) — Professional Guitarist Tony Memmel will tell you he had to pave his own way in life.

“I taught myself to play the guitar in a way I had never even seen before,” he said.

Memmel was born with one hand.

He said growing up, he noticed he was different. He didn’t have many mentors who looked like him.

Now, Memmel travels all over the world as a Lucky Fin Ambassador, an organization the helps inspire other people with different limbs.

“So now, I get to share all that thought and all those things I went through with another generation of people,” he said.

On Tuesday, he was performing a concert for a class of five- and six-year-old students at Victory Montessori and Childcare Center in Westminster.

Among them was five-year-old Austin Hanna.

Austin, like Memmel, was born with a different limb.

His mom Anna Hanna helped organize the concert and inspirational talk. She said she didn’t want her son to grow up focusing on what makes him different.

“Everybody has physical differences – differences that you can’t see- whether it’s mental awareness,” she said. “It is okay to be different and be proud of who you are.”

So far, Austin seems to be living up to his mom’s goal.

When asked what he and Memmel have in common, Austin responded, “guitars.”

Memmel will be traveling to Kansas City next. That will wrap-up this six-week road trip.

