WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Habitat for Humanity is hosting “Raise the Roof,” a fundraising event to support their affordable housing program.

The event is on Friday, April 29 at 6 p.m. at Distillery 244, 244 N Mosley St, in Old Town, and will feature a silent auction, live auction, cocktails, and a buffet-style dinner.

Tickets to the event must be purchased in advance. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Can’t make it to the event? You can still bid on items virtually by registering online or donate to the cause.

Wichita Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit Christian organization that brings people together to build homes, communities and hope. Habitat homeowners build their homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Wichita Habitat is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International and has served more than 300 families in the Wichita community since its founding in 1986.” Kathy Lefler, Wichita Habitat for Humanity

To browse and bid on items, click here. Items include custom furniture from local artists, jewelry from Randy Cooper, alcohol, vintage furniture, and more.