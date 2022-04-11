WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The hit Broadway musical HAMILTON is coming to Wichita in June of 2023.

According to The American Theatre Guild, HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. It features a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway. HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theater. This musical has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s HAMILTON has won Tony®, Grammy®, and Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.

Courtesy: Joan Marcus

Courtesy: Joan Marcus

Courtesy: Joan Marcus

Courtesy: Joan Marcus

Courtesy: Joan Marcus

HAMILTON will be performed in the BROADWAY IN WICHITA SERIES at Century II Concert Hall from June 6, 2023, through June 18, 2023.

Show dates and times are the following:

Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 9, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Sunday, June 11, 2023, at 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, June 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 1:30 p.m.

Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, June 16, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 2 p.m.

Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 8 p.m.

Sunday, June 18, 2023, at 1 p.m.

Act I is one hour and 15 minutes long, intermission is 15 minutes, and act II is one hour long, for a total running time of two hours and 30 minutes. Attendees who are late will be held outside of the theater until the tour-approved entrance time.

You can purchase tickets to HAMILTON now as part of the 2022-23 Broadway Series Season Membership. Single show tickets are not yet available.

Other acts in the BROADWAY IN WICHITA SERIES include 9 to 5: THE MUSICAL, R.E.S.P.E.C.T., ANASTASIA and DEAR EVAN HANSEN.