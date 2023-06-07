WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Tuesday, the Wichita Fire Department (WFD) announced that their canine, Buddy, retired on his 10th birthday after serving for 8.5 years.

“Please join us in wishing Buddy years of treats, lots of pets, and pool time,” said WFD.

According to the Facebook post, Buddy joined the WFD when he was 18 months old as WFD’s first yellow lab and first male canine. Buddy became WFD’s ATF ADC (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Accelerant Detection Canine).

During his service, Buddy responded to hundreds of fires in and around Wichita as well as significant incidents in other states, such as the 2020 riots in Minnesota and a double-homicide investigation on a reservation in Oklahoma.

WFD’s ATF ACD Buddy (Courtesy: Wichita Fire Department)

The WFD says that Buddy possesses a rare certification that “sets him apart in his field.” He has the ability to work off-leash, a skill that is not common in his line of work.

“If you have ever had a chance to watch him in action, you’ll know he is a food-reward canine and has been trained 7 days a week, 365 days a year, eating only the food he is rewarded out of his handlers hands. (Not to worry, they make sure he works or trains enough each day to get his daily caloric needs!),” said WFD.

Captain Kelly Zane worked alongside Buddy on a daily basis, and now, Buddy will be resting at home with his handler. Buddy will also be able to enjoy the company of Kali, the family’s new black lab.

“Best yet, he finally eating out of a bowl!! He is a gentle sweetheart, who loves everyone, especially those that give him butt-scratches. HAPPY BIRTHDAY and enjoy your retirement Buddy,” said WFD.