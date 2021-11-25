‘Harry Potter Yule Ball’ pop-up bar coming to Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Apparition, a speakeasy located in the Brittany Center in east Wichita, will be hosting a yule ball themed pop-up bar this December. The event itself is inspired by the Harry Potter novels.

At the Apparition Yule Ball, you can expect to see local witches and wizards showing their pride for their Hogwarts houses as well as enjoying “enchanted cocktails.” This event happens every Thursday through Saturday this December from 6 p.m. until 1 a.m., excluding Christmas Day.

Event dates:

Dec. 2-4

Dec. 9-11

Dec. 16-18

Dec. 23-24

Dec. 30-Jan. 1

Apparition is a seasonally themed pop-up bar that has locations across Kansas including Wichita, Topeka, Independence and Kansas City.

They have brought many different themes to their pop-up bars, such as a Haunted Mansion, Madness Before Christmas, Masquerade, and their most recent theme, Dracula.

Harry Potter is a character in a series of seven novels written by J.K. Rowling. The books have also been turned into a popular film series. The story follows the lives of the young wizard and his friends as they journey to defeat a dark wizard.

The Yule Ball takes place in the fourth novel and movie, “Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire.” It is a formal Christmas celebration held on Dec. 25 for students who attend the wizarding school “Hogwarts” and schools visiting to participate in a magical contest known as the “Triwizard Tournament.”