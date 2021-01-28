Help name baby black rhinoceros at Garden City zoo

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – You can help name a black rhinoceros born at the Lee Richardson Zoo in Garden City.

The zoo says the baby weighs 93 pounds, and the baby has been spending time following mom around nursing and sleeping. The calf has been sparring with mom and investigating his surroundings.

The male rhino was born last week to 10-year-old Johari and her 7-year-old mate Jabari. The pair were moved from zoos in Cleveland and Atlanta in 2016 as part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Eastern Black Rhinoceros Species Survival Plan.

You can stop by the Finnup Center for Conservation Education at the zoo or go to the zoo’s Facebook page or YouTube channel to help select the name from options chosen by zoo staff.