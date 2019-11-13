‘He’s hungry and I’m dinner’: Gator survivor describes harrowing attack

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – A Florida man who was attacked and bitten by an alligator over the weekend shared his story of survival Tuesday.

“Sometimes you’re just in the wrong place at the wrong time, and he’s hungry for something to eat, and I’m dinner,” said 46-year-old James Boyce.

A gator attacked Boyce while he was hog hunting in the DuPuis Management Area/SW Corbett Wildlife Area, located along the Martin-Palm Beach County Line, on Saturday.

“When he bit me, it was like putting my leg in an electrical socket,” said Boyce. “It didn’t even dawn on me that there was a gator on me. I’m screaming because he’s crushing my leg. Blood curdling.”

Boyce said the bite was so severe, he started going in and out of consciousness. He even admitted that he planned on dying.

“I’m in the middle of the swamp, bleeding to death,” said Boyce.

Crews used a Lifestar helicopter and swamp buggy to rescue Boyce, saying time was of the essence. He suffered a substantial injury to his right leg and was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

