1  of  2
Closings and Delays
Hodgeman County - USD 227 Sublette - USD 374

High school football player caught on camera pausing for national anthem

Don't Miss This

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (KETK) – A North Carolina football player’s patriotic moment was caught in camera when he stopped dead in his tracks to honor his country.

Jacob Pope was walking to practice when he heard the national anthem playing in the distance at a girl’s softball game.

He stopped to honor the moment, not knowing a teacher was watching him.

“No one was there. I just stopped because it was the right thing to do.”

Jacob Pope

The photo has gone viral on social media, with thousands of shares, along with plenty of positive comments.

“They said ‘God bless this boy. I know he’s been raised right. Amen. Awesome kid,'” Pope said.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories