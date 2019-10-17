High school HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

Don't Miss This

by: WEYI-TV

Posted: / Updated:

FLINT, Mich. (WEYI) – A grandmother is requiring her child to go to class in a HAZMAT suit now in response to a bedbug being found inside a Flint, Michigan high school.

On Monday, the Carman-Ainsworth School District sent a letter to parents telling them what they are doing in regards to a recent bed bug found in a district building.

David Wright is a freshman at Carman-Ainsworth High School. He is now wearing a full protective suit to school to decrease his risk of bringing bed bugs home.

Wright says he sees bed bugs everyday at school in books, on the floor and on the wall.

His grandma gave him the choice of either wearing the suit or striping down in the garage everyday after school. He isn’t even allowed to bring his backpack inside.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories