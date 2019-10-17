High school HAZMAT: Student suits up to avoid campus bedbugs

FLINT, Mich. (WEYI) – A grandmother is requiring her child to go to class in a HAZMAT suit now in response to a bedbug being found inside a Flint, Michigan high school.

On Monday, the Carman-Ainsworth School District sent a letter to parents telling them what they are doing in regards to a recent bed bug found in a district building.

David Wright is a freshman at Carman-Ainsworth High School. He is now wearing a full protective suit to school to decrease his risk of bringing bed bugs home.

Wright says he sees bed bugs everyday at school in books, on the floor and on the wall.

His grandma gave him the choice of either wearing the suit or striping down in the garage everyday after school. He isn’t even allowed to bring his backpack inside.

