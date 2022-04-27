WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A virtual and in-person hybrid hiring event put on by the Kroger family of companies intends to add 23,000 jobs, including retail, e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, pharmacy and healthcare roles nationwide.

Kroger, the parent company of Dillons, says they intend to fill 400 roles across Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska as summer approaches.

The hiring event is scheduled for April 30 from noon to 4 p.m. for virtual interviews and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. for onsite interviews.

“After our successful fall hiring event, we are eager to once again open our doors – virtually and in-person – to welcome new members to our organization,” Tim Massa, Kroger Senior Vice President, said. “Hosting a hybrid event allows us to reach and interact with more candidates in the way that works best for them while also showing them the many fresh, uplifting career opportunities available across our company.”

For more information or to register for the hiring event, you can visit Kroger’s website by clicking here.