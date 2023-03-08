WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Camp Hiawatha, The Salvation Army camp located at 1609 W. 51st St. N. since the 1930s, is now up for sale.

The historic camp built in 1934 has served multiple roles over the years, from a children’s outdoor camp to residences for women and children. It most recently served as a summer camp and year-round retreat center.

The camp is now for sale by sealed bid auction through J.P. Weigand & Sons. The camp property includes:

42+ acres of campground and facilities located along the Little Arkansas River.

19 buildings, including a 10,000-square-foot gymnasium with a 7,000-square-foot basketball court, a pool with play areas, dining and meeting halls with multiple kitchens, including a commercial kitchen, and a chapel with an office.

The pool, built in 2017, includes a slide, splash pad, and pool house with a lifeguard office and locker rooms.

Large outdoor areas are used for camping, baseball, soccer, archery, disc golf, zip-lining, and river activities.

Campground also includes 3 residences and multiple guest cabins with 151 beds.

Approximately 87 parking spaces.

Merrill Powers with The Salvation Army in Wichita tells KSN News that now seemed to be the right time to sell the camp.

“Looking towards the future of The Salvation Army, we are moving away from camping programs and will be using the funds from the sale to focus on strengthening our community programs,” says Powers.

Children in Wichita will be able to attend The Salvation Army of Kansas and Western Missouri 3 Trails Camp in the Kansas City area. Those interested in the property should contact dtouchatt@weigand.com with J.P. Weigand or call 316-292-3985.