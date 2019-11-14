HOA tells family to take down early Christmas decorations

Don't Miss This

by: WOAI-TV

Posted: / Updated:

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI) – How soon is too soon to start putting up Christmas decorations? A battle over a snowman in one Texas neighborhood is putting that question to the test.

A snowman, some reindeer and a Santa hanging from a helicopter. These are just some of the decorations on display in front of the Simonis home in San Antonio.

The decorations have been up since Nov. 1, but the neighborhood’s homeowners association, Diamond Association Management & Consulting, says that’s too early. On Nov. 4, DAMC sent the Simonis family a letter informing them of the violation.

As for what defines “closer to the holiday season,” the letter didn’t say. 

Nick and Claudia Simonis say they have no plans to take down the decorations. 

“We’re not going to do it,” said Nick. “It’s the Christmas spirit. We’re not going to be forced by the HOA to take it down.”

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories