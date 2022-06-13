WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The homeless in Wichita are able to get help in the high heat this summer.

HumanKind Ministries outreach team is going out to homeless communities to offer their services to those in need.

“Case managers are going out into the community,” said Brie Pringle, the program manager for Homeless Services. “They’re going to the encampments. They’re going under the bridges, wherever they find those that are in need that are not in homes, and they’re helping to provide services for them.”

Case managers are doing more than just giving. They’re offering help.

“As a case manager, trying to get them into shelters, like our shelter, The Inn, or even just helping them find the next step when it comes to housing,” Pringle said. “Doing any of that wrap-around case management that we can do while we’re out there on the streets, meeting them at where they are.”

Those in need can gain access to The Inn, Human Kind’s year-round shelter.

“It is a 60-bed facility that we do operate, and so we take individuals in there as we can, but that’s when we’re operating that outreach, that’s when we’re getting those case managers and those workers out in the community to meet with folks,” said Pringle.

Pringle says people can help by donating drinks and other things.

“It would be a huge help if the community were able to make donations of Gatorade, bottled water, individuality packaged snacks. These items are very highly requested during the summer months and especially bug spray,” Pringle said. “Stuff to eat are really going to help them while they’re out in those areas, and our case managers are going to take them out and pass them out to make sure that everyone’s taken care of while they are out there.”

You can also donate to HumanKind Ministries online.

For more information about HumanKind Ministries, how to get involved or how to get help, you can visit their website, humankindwichita.org.