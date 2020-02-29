Homes frozen over along Lake Erie in Western New York

by: John Kucko

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WROC) — When you hear beach life, you probably don’t think of this.

These waterfront homes in Hamburg, New York have turned into a scene akin to Narnia.

48 hours of battering winds has created this otherworldly scene.

It’s a surreal sight, but two straight days of gale force winds create these kinds of conditions.

