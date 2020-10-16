Hormel Foods introducing bacon-scented face mask

Hormel Foods is introducing a bacon-scented face mask, featuring the latest in pork-scented technology with a two-ply multi-fiber cloth to keep the delicious smell of bacon wrapped around your nose and mouth.

Hormel Foods is introducing what it calls the revolutionary breathable bacon face mask.

The company says it features the latest in pork-scented technology with a two-ply multi-fiber cloth so you can smell the bacon all day long.

Bacon fans better hurry though. You have until October 28 to log onto breathablebacon.com to enter for a chance to win the limited edition mask.

