Hospital dresses babies in cardigans on World Kindness Day

Don't Miss This

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (CNN) — A Pittsburgh women’s hospital celebrated World Kindness Day by welcoming Mrs. Rogers into their neighborhood and surprising her with babies dressed up like her late husband, Mr. Rogers.

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital says the adorable cardigans and booties in the pictures were hand-crafted by their nurse Caitlin Pechin.

Joanne Rogers was married to Fred Rogers from 1952 until 2003 when Fred passed.

Fred Rogers launched “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” in Pittsburgh in 1966.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories