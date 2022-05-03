WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wondering how to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, with your mom in Wichita?

Businesses across the City are hosting events. See below for a list of those events:

Botanica

The Wichita Asian Association will be doing multicultural performances throughout the gardens. In the Chinese Garden, the Association will be providing samples from around the Asian continent and providing a henna experience for a suggested donation.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase. There will be a “mom-osa” bar serving mimosas, and several food trucks, including Neives Mexican Grill, Hot 2 Trot and Noble House.

The Mother’s Day event will be on Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. Botanica is located at 701 Amidon St.

The cost of the event is free for mothers and members. Adults are $10, Seniors, youth, and military are $8 and children two and younger are free. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

Bradley Fair

Bradley Fair is hosting a Mother’s Day Bouquet Workshop in partnership with Trader Joe’s. Bradley Fair has teamed up with flower experts at Trader Joe’s to host a workshop that will show attendees how to put together a springtime bouquet for Mother’s Day.

The Mother’s Day event will be on Friday, May 6, during three different timeslots, 3-3:45 p.m., 4-4:45 p.m. and 5-5:45 p.m. Bradley Fair is located at 2000 N Rock Rd. The bouquet workshop will take place at the Bradley Fair Plaza.

The bouquet workshop is $25. To purchase a ticket, click here.

Cake Stuff

Cake Stuff is hosting a Mommy & Me Mother’s Day Cookie Decorating event. The event is a cookie decorating event for beginners, where participants will learn how to decorate a six-piece floral cookie pattern.

The Mother’s Day event will be on Saturday, May 7, from 1 to 3 p.m. Cake Stuff is located at 8909 W Central Ave.

The cost of the event is $50 for two people. All supplies will be provided. Call 316-773-0510 to book now. Space is limited. Registration ends three days before the event.

Chicken N Pickle

Chicken N Pickle is offering specials on their croque madame skillet and grilled salmon for Mother’s Day. They will also have a mimosa bar.

Pop-up shops Shark by Design and Heaven Scent by Victoria will be at Chicken N Pickle on Sunday.

The Mother’s Day event will be on Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. through 11 p.m. Chicken N Pickle is located at 1240 N Greenwich Rd.

Both indoor and outdoor courts on Sunday will be $40. Paddle rental is $3, and a pickleball is $3. To see their entire menu, click here.

Entertainment Expo

The Entertainment Expo at Westport Airport will be holding a live 70s rock n’ roll and 80s hairband music event from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

This event will include street performers, a caricature artist, interactive activities, a magician/comedian, and prizes.

Smokehouse ICT and Taco’s Pancho’s will be serving food and alcohol all day long.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Tickets are $45 and can be purchased online. Anyone who purchases a ticket online will be entered to win a grand prize.

Happily Ever After Parties — Wichita

Happily Ever After Parties is hosting a mother and daughter tea party with princesses. The event will have a craft that attendees can create, a tea time with goodies, a story time, dancing, sing-a-longs and photo opportunities with the princesses.

The Mother’s Day event will have different sessions on Sunday, May 8, from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at Old Cowtown Museum, 1865 Museum Blvd.

General admission for one child and one adult is $25. Every additional child is another $15 ticket. To purchase tickets, click here.

LaVela

LaVela is hosting a Mother’s Day Brunch. A selection of their breakfast and lunch favorites, including their “famous” prime rib, will be served. Patz will be performing live music.

The Mother’s Day event will be on Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. LaVela is located at 6147 E 13th St N.

Tickets are $30 for adults and $15 for children.

Love of Character

Love of Character is hosting Mother’s Day Mini (photography) Sessions with Z Jeree Photography.

Each session will be 10 minutes, within a 30-minute segment that will produce 15 images. Each photography package comes with a gift that includes a Rifle Paper tote bag, a mug, a geometry tea towel and card.

The Mother’s Day event will be on Saturday, May 7, from 12 to 2 p.m. Love of Character is located at 2142 N Rock Rd.

The Mother’s Day Mini Photo Session & Gift Bundle is $80. To purchase a session, click here.

Old Cowtown Museum

Old Cowtown Museum is offering free admission to moms on Mother’s Day.

Hours of operation on Sunday are noon to 5 p.m. Old Cowtown Museum is located at 1865 W Museum Blvd.

Admission for adults is $9, $8 for seniors, $7 for youth 12-17, $6 for kids 5-11, and kids four and under are free. Members also get in free.

Sedgwick County Zoo

The Sedgwick County Zoo is letting mothers in free for Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8.

Zoo hours are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Zoo is at 5555 W Zoo Blvd.

Mothers are free, and members get in free with their membership card and photo ID. For ticket pricing for nonmembers, click here.

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse and the Ambassador Hotel

Siena Tuscan Steakhouse and the Ambassador Hotel are hosting a Blooming Mother’s Day Brunch in Siena. There will be four buffet stations, a dessert bar, and a bloody mary and mimosa bar.

The Mother’s Day event will be on Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. through 3 p.m. The Ambassador Hotel is located at 104 S Broadway St.

Tickets are $41.95 for adults and $19.95 for kids.

The Enchanted Mermaid Boutique

The Enchanted Mermaid Boutique is hosting a Mommy and Me Teatime. At the event, Mothers and their children can enjoy sandwiches, baked treats, tea, face paint and more.

The Mother’s Day event will be on Sunday, May 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. The Enchanted Mermaid Boutique is located at 3201 E Douglas Ave.

Tickets are $35 for anyone three and older. Anyone two and younger is free. Tickets must be purchased 24 hours before the event. To order tickets, click here.

The Tea House

The Teahouse is hosting Mother’s Day with The Teahouse. Bring your mom to The Teahouse for tea, shopping, a chance to meet Miss Sedgwick County USA Annika Wooton from 1 to 2 p.m., and tea and tunes from 3 to 5 p.m.

The Tea House is giving away a free gift to every mom.

The Mother’s Day event will be on Sunday, May 8, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Tea House is located at 3700 E Douglas Ave, Suite 40.

To view The Tea House’s menu, click here.

Wichita Wind Surge

The Wichita Wind Surge plays the Tulsa Drillers on Sunday, May 8, at 1:05 p.m. at Riverfront Stadium, 275 S McLean Blvd.

They are hosting a Mother’s Day Giveaway, where moms can enter to win 20 pieces of fashion jewelry and one piece of fine jewelry from Kendra Scott. The winner must be in attendance at the game to claim the prize. Enter to win the Mother’s Day Giveaway by clicking here.

6S Steakhouse

6S Steakhouse is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch and dinner.

The brunch buffet will be from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The cost of the buffet for adults is $39 and $19 for children 12 and under. To view the brunch menu, click here.

Dinner will be from 4 to 8 p.m. 6S will be serving their regular dinner, plus a gift for mom.

To make brunch or dinner reservations, click here. 6S Steakhouse is located at 6200 W 21st St.

Did we miss your events? Email the event, who is hosting it, when and where it is and how much it costs to connect3news@ksn.com.