WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Fear Free Happy Homes has shared tips on how to help your dog have a fear-free Fourth.

“Independence Day firework festivities can turn a time of celebration into one of terror for many dogs. From the canine perspective, loud, unpredictable noises accompanied by bright lights are threatening and a cause for alarm,” Fear Free Happy Homes said. “Thankfully, it doesn’t have to be that way.”

Here are some ways Fear Free Happy Homes says can help your dog keep calm and carry on for a Fear Free Fourth of July:

Your pet’s veterinary team is here to help

If your dog acts upset with fireworks or other loud noises, talk with your veterinarian about options to help your dog.

Your veterinarian may suggest medications or supplements to help your dog relax. They might recommend working with a veterinary behaviorist or rewards-based trainer.

Set a soothing acoustical sanctuary

With a little know-how, you can drown out extraneous noise and naturally calm your canine.

Use calming music, such as classical, reggae, or soft rock. Have a virtual assistant such as an Alexa or Google Home? Try saying, “Alexa/Hey Google, play classical music for pets.”

Utilize white noise to fill any gaps in the music, like a fountain, fan or white noise machine.

For severe cases, you can also use noise reduction products or temporarily place cotton balls in their ears during noisy events.

Comfort from compression garments

The gentle pressure hug of a compression garment induces feelings of well-being in some dogs.

These mimic the soothing effect of swaddling an infant.

They may not work for all dogs, but when they do, the results are profound.

Some compression garments may include gentle vibrations or music to further calm your dog.

Fear Free Happy Homes have also shared how you can help your pup at home:

Don’t attempt to pull your dog out of hiding

A fearful, upset dog may bite if cornered and confronted.

Gently encourage the dog to come out on his own with a treat or a toy.

Fireworks and Fido don’t mix

Don’t take your dog with you to the fireworks celebration.

This is not only for your dog’s safety and the safety of others but also to prevent further negative emotional impact.

Comfort from others

For some dogs, the calming presence of their beloved humans or canine buddies is a confidence booster in stressful situations.

Fear of lights

Perceived light flashes and flickering can escalate your dog’s anxiety.

Minimize exposure to firework flashes by blocking windows or taking dogs to a room with limited views of the outdoors.

Turn on the lights in the home to decrease the contrast of light changes.

For more information about how and why some dogs have a fear of thunder and fireworks from Fear Free Happy Homes, click here.