KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — It seems over the last few years there isn’t as many lightning bugs, or fireflies as some call them, as there used to be during Midwest summers.

Many people have great memories of watching or catching them on a warm summer nights.

Research has shown light pollution, pesticide use, and loss of habitat from development to be a factor in lightning bugs decreasing.

The flashing insects are endlessly entertaining to children and adults.

Their quiet presence adds to the magic of a Missouri or Kansas summer night.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDOF) recommends looking for lightning bugs in early June.

There are a number of lightning bug species in Missouri. The adults of most species are readily identified by their brown or black, soft bodies, somewhat leathery forewings, and a usually red or orange pronotum (a shieldlike plate) that covers the head from above. The last few abdomen segments are pale yellow and can glow yellow, green, or sometimes red, depending on the species.

They are Missouri’s only flying, bioluminescent insects, according to the MDOC.

Lightning bugs are nocturnal and crepuscular (active at dawn and dusk) and are usually seen in spring and summer.

They’re commonly seen in meadows, yards, edges of forests, and around streams.

The MDOC says if you want to encourage lightning bugs in your area, avoid using broad-spectrum insecticides.

Here are a few things you can do to help lightning bugs in your area, according to Firefly.org: