Hurricane Dorian washes up 16 bricks of cocaine on Florida beaches

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

MELBOURNE, FL (CNN) – Hurricane Dorian sent wind and rain to the Florida coast, but the storm also washed something else ashore.

A Melbourne police officer was on patrol near Paradise Beach Park Tuesday when he was approached by a concerned citizen. The person directed him to a suspicious package on the sand.

It turns out the package contained a kilo of cocaine.

Now, the narcotics division is investigating where the drugs originated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

