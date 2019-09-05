Hurricane Dorian washes up 16 bricks of cocaine on Florida beaches

MELBOURNE, FL (CNN) – Hurricane Dorian sent wind and rain to the Florida coast, but the storm also washed something else ashore.
A Melbourne police officer was on patrol near Paradise Beach Park Tuesday when he was approached by a concerned citizen. The person directed him to a suspicious package on the sand.
It turns out the package contained a kilo of cocaine.
Now, the narcotics division is investigating where the drugs originated.
