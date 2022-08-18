HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Hutchinson celebrated its 150th year as an incorporated city with a block party on Thursday, Aug. 18.

The mile-long block party was on Main St and spanned from Avenue C to 9th Ave.

Local organizations and businesses organized plenty of free and fun activities for residents.

One event was the “150th Historical Photo Event.”

Residents were invited to be a part of Hutchison history, gathering in the shape of the number 150 for an aerial, or drone, picture.

“I was born and raised here, and I wanted to be in the picture, so I came downtown to be in the picture,” said Karen Lahmen, a Hutchinson native. “And my husband wanted to walk the streets so we’re walking the streets to see what’s all going on.”

