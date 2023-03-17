HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hutchinson has taken a couple of hits in the job market this year, but it wants to bounce back.

Last month, the hospital cut 85 jobs, and this month, Sonoco Hutchinson Paper Mill closed, putting 116 people out of work.

There was some positive news this week, as Siemens Gamesa announced plans to reopen its wind turbine nacelle facility. It will hire in phases, starting in the first half of the year.

On Friday, the Hutchinson/Reno County Chamber of Commerce announced a new hiring event. It is making two conference rooms available for on-site interviews, from Monday, March 20, through Friday, March 31.

Companies can reserve a room at the Chamber or at the adjacent Boys & Girls Clubs conference room by calling 620-662-3391 or by clicking here.

These are the companies that have already signed up:

Express Employment Professionals, Monday, March 20, 9-11:30 a.m.

Midway Motors, Monday, March 20, 9-11:30 a.m.

Kincaid Equipment, Tuesday, March 21, 9-11:30 a.m.

Woodwork Manufacturing, Tuesday, March 21, 9-11:30 a.m.

The Bradbury Group, Friday, March 24, 9-11:30 a.m.

Job seekers can go to the Chamber office, 117 N. Walnut, during the scheduled times, for interviews. You do not have to apply first.

The Chamber intends to update the list as more businesses sign up.

In the meantime, job seekers can also check these resources: