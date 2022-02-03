MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WPIX) — An ice-skating dog named Benny is stopping skaters in their tracks in New York’s Central Park. The 8-year-old Labrador lives in Las Vegas with his owner, Cheryl Delsangro, who rescued him from a shelter as a puppy.

“When I contacted the shelter, I found out it was his last day,” Delsangro said. “He was going to be put down the next day. So, I had arrangements made, and they pulled him, and I had him sent down to Las Vegas, and I adopted him,”

The retired professional figure skater knew she’d be able to teach her four-legged skater how to navigate the ice. At Wollman Rink, the pair wasn’t only there for a good time. They also came to push Benny’s cause for good eye health in dogs.

“It’s really a shame dogs don’t have as much care for their eyes, so we’ve gotten involved with this, and Benny takes a supplement.”

His sponsor, Animal Necessity, makes the vision supplement.

“Benny’s getting older. He’s eight years old, so this is something I have him on. I hope other people see the use for such a good product because you want your dog’s eyes to stay really good,” added Delsangro.

“Benny was adorable and fun to skate with, and it was fun when I was doing my spin, and Benny skated right by me,” said Elle, ice skater