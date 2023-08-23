WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo is hosting several celebrity and special guests this weekend.

Celebrity guests include:

Denise Crosby (Courtesy: Century II)

“Trekkies for life!” ICT Comic Con says. “Please give a big ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo welcome to Denise Crosby!”

ICT Comic Con says many know Ms. Crosby for her portrayal of Security Chief Tasha Yar on “Star Trek: The Next Generation,” as well as playing the villainous Romulan Commander Sela on the same series.

She also had a starring role in Steven King’s “Pet Semetary” and had a reoccurring role on AMC’s “The Walking Dead,” according to ICT Comic Con.

“She absolutely endeared herself to Star Trek fans around the world as the star and co-producer of the films Trekkies and Trekkies 2, which takes a hilarious and reverent look at the universe’s most fervent fans,” says ICT Comic Con. “We are absolutely thrilled to have her join us as our first celebrity guest for the ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo Year 7.0 event!”

Brad Bostwick (Courtesy: Century II)

“Great Scott!” ICT Comic Con says. “Please give a big ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo welcome to Barry Bostwick as a celebrity guest of honor at our Year 7.0 event!”

ICT Comic Con says Bostwick is probably best known for portraying Brad Majors in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” and is also well known for playing Mayor Randall Winston on the TV sitcom “Spin City.”

He had the lead role in the sci-fi feature film “Megaforce” starring as Commander Ace Hunter, according to ICT Comic Con.

“Other notable credits include ‘Spy Hard’ and ‘FDR: American Bada**!’ Barry Bostwick also had considerable success in music theatre and is a Tony Award-winning actor for his role in ‘The Robber Bridegroom,'” ICT Comic Con says. “We are absolutely thrilled to have Barry Bostwick join us for our ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo Year 7.0!”

Bostick will be signing autographs for $40 each. Photos with him at the guest table will be $30 each. Phone calls, videos and voice recordings will be $60 each.

Paul T Taylor (Courtesy: Century II)

“Please give a big ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo welcome to Paul T. Taylor!” ICT Comic Con says.

ICT Comic Con says Taylor is probably best known for playing the iconic role of “Pinhead” in “HELLRAISER: JUDGMENT.”

He has appeared on Broadway in “The Last Empress,” off-Broadway in “Aunt Chooch’s Birthday,” at The Kennedy Center in Shear Madness, and in dozens of off-off Broadway/regional theater productions, according to ICT Comic Con.

“His numerous film and television projects include ‘SIN CITY’ (getting his arm broken by Mickey Roarke), ‘SUPER’ (spanking a baby Rainn Wilson), ‘SOUL MEN’ (with Bernie Mac and Samuel L. Jackson), ‘WONDERFUL WORLD’ (with Matthew Broderick), ‘Prison Break,’ and ‘Friday Night Lights,'” ICT Comic Con says. “Paul T. Taylor is also a Kansas native and former resident of Wichita. We are absolutely thrilled to welcome him back to the mighty ICT!”

Bobby Clark (Courtesy: Century II)

“Please give a BIG ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo welcome to stuntman and actor Bobby Clark as he beams in for our Year 7.0 event!” ICT Comic Con says.

ICT Comic Con says Clark is best known for his role as the Gorn captain in the original Star Trek episode “Arena,” in which Captain Kirk fights the Gorn on a rocky planet. The fight scene has become one of the best-remembered and best-loved scenes of the original series. This is in part due to the methodical movement of the Gorn and is part of the magic Mr. Clark brought to the character in this classic episode.

In 2013 The Hollywood Reporter ranked the Kirk vs. Gorn fight as one of the top 15 key moments of the original series according to ICT Comic Con.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have Bobby Clark join us as a featured guest at the ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo Year 7.0 event!” ICT Comic Con says.

Clark will sign autographs and take selfies with fans for $40. He is selling autographed books for $50.

Other special guests include:

Dave Wilkins – Artist: Marvel, DC, Dark House, IDW

Clinton T. Hobart – Disney fine artist

Leif Jonker – Director: Darkness the Final Cut

Ragnar the Dragon – Animatronic dragon

A R Redington – Writer, Artist: The Esoteric Design

Susanne Lambdin – Author: Dead Hearts novels and Realm of Magic trilogy

Major Impact Studios – Movie/TV studio

Rick Stasi – Artist, writer: DC, Marvel, Disney

Umbrella Corporation – Southern KS Hive, zombie cosplay

501st Legion – 70th Explorers Garrison, Star Wars cosplay

Anna-Maria B. Cool – Artist: Elvira, Toto of Oz, Barbie, The Real Tooth Fairies

Rodrick Pocowatchit – Movie director, actor

Space Pirate Takeo

Raptors Keep – Falconry demonstration

Leif Jonker’s Darkness 30th anniversary cast reunion Including: Gary Miller, Randall Aviks, Michael Gisick, Cena Donham Grimes, Lisa Franz Hagan, Veronica Laflin, Michael Martin, Randal Moore and Greg Seiwert

Black Raven Comics

James Young – Author

K.I.T.T. + 19966 Batmobile

Bad Ash Cosplay

Brad Voth – Artist, writer, illustrator: Skullshokr Comics

General information:

ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. It is at Century II Exhibition Hall.

The event is free to those 12 years of age and younger. Youth tickets for those aged 13 to 17 are $10. Adult tickets for those 18 and older are $13 in advance and $16 at the door. Weekend passes are $23 in advance and $28 at the door. VIP tickets are $40 and include entry to the event for both days, priority early entry at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, ICT Comic Con and Science Fiction Expo Year 7.0 poster and priority seating for the celebrity Q & A.

