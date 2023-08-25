WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Grammy Award-nominated Zach Bryan will be hitting the stage on Sunday at Intrust Bank Arena, and the venue has released important information regarding security, parking, and general admission.

Security checks

Due to the size of the expected crowd, security checks will be performed at each entrance. Intrust encourages fans to arrive early.

Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. for the 8 p.m. show.

Parking

In addition to the usual downtown parking lots, parking will also be available at the Cargill Parking Garage at 825 E. Douglas Ave. and the Coleman Parking Lot at 2nd Street and St. Francis.

Parking reservations are also available for parking facilities at or near Intrust with ParkMobile.

Make sure to arrive early and leave with ample time for driving and parking downtown.

GA Pit

Those who have purchased a GA Pit ticket will have the opportunity to receive a pre-numbered wristband the morning of the show to mark their spot in line.

Wristbands are on a first-come, first-serve basis and can be picked up from the North Lobby of Intrust between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Sunday. The line starts outside Entrance C no earlier than 7 a.m.

Those attending the concert in groups must have all ticketholders present in order for everyone to receive a wristband. For example, if four tickets have been purchased, all four guests must be present to receive all four wristbands. The original purchaser must log into their My Select-A-Seat account to present each ticket.

On the day of the concert, GA Pit ticket holders can begin lining up outside of the GA Pit Entrance no earlier than 5 p.m. Those without wristbands will be lined up on a first-come, first-serve basis behind guests with a pre-numbered wristband.

“Please note: The pre-numbered wristbands only act as your numbered spot in line outside. When doors open, all guests in a group must be present and together in order for tickets to be scanned and GA Pit wristbands to be issued,” said Intrust.

For more information about the concert, click here.