Iowa girl gets eyesight back after losing vision to flu

PARKERSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) – An Iowa girl who lost her vision after almost dying from the flu has regained her eyesight, her mother said.

Just weeks after leaving the hospital in January following her recovery from the flu Jade DeLucia, 4, suffered a complication.

“Her pupils were basically the size of her entire eye, and she just had a blank look on her face and if you did anything around her eyes, she wouldn’t respond at all,” said Amanda Phillips, Jade’s mom.

Jade was blind.

“She had a condition called acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy, secondary to influenza B,” said Dr. Theresa Czech

“At that point, the neurologist was pretty honest with us, and we’re not really sure what this is going to be long term, what’s going to happen, so that was a really hard day,” said Phillips.

After each low point, Jade would bounce back.

“She’s tough. She’s been really tough.”

And, it happened again.

“After a couple weeks of being home, we noticed that she was able to see, she was following people around and putting the toilet seat down, she was giving high fives, and it was awesome. So it was so cool she was able to see again, it was the best thing,” said Phillips.

LATEST STORIES: