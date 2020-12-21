‘It’s a miracle’: Donations replace stolen toys

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WOAI/NBC News) – Police in San Antonio, Texas are looking for the grinch who stole dozens of Christmas gifts set aside for kids in need.
It happened Friday just hours before the toys were going to be distributed.
Among the things stolen were wrapped toys, four bikes and a TV set It’s not all bad news though. As news of the robbery spread, more donations started pouring in.
Meanwhile, police are looking for the Grinch who tried to ruin everyone’s Christmas.
