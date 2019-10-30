1  of  3
It’s National Candy Corn day!

Today is National Candy Corn Day! Tomorrow is Halloween, and candy will take center stage as little ghosts and goblins head out door-to-door to collect treats.

But that doesn’t mean a Halloween classic can’t get some attention a little early.

The sugary sweet looks like a yellow, orange, and white horn.

Love it or hate it — it often leads to debate.

But after over 100 years, there is no denying candy corn is a Halloween staple.

