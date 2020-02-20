Jailbreak goes wrong, Ohio inmate falls through ceiling

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN/NBC News) – Surveillance footage from Ohio’s Montgomery County Jail shows the moment a woman’s escape attempt came to an unexpected end.
In the video, 42-year-old Jessica Boomershine can be seen falling from a drop ceiling, into the arms of guards waiting below.
Authorities say other people in the room where she was being held watched her use a chair to climb into the ceiling and alerted nearby guards to the situation.
Boomershine was facing charges for kidnapping and assaulting an elderly man.
