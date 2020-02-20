Live Now
Watch KSN News at Noon
1  of  25
Closings and Delays
Cimarron-Ensign - USD 102 Circle - USD 375 Deerfield - USD 216 Dighton Friendship Meals Dodge City Community College Finney County Friendship Meals and Meals on Wheels Finney County Senior Center Finney County Transit Garden City - St. Dominic Catholic School Garden City - St. Mary Elementary Garden City - USD 457 Greeley County Schools - USD 200 Kearny County Senior Center and Friendship Meals Kismet-Plains - USD 483 Lakin - USD 215 Meade - USD 226 Minneola - USD 219 Moscow Public Schools - USD 209 Nickerson - USD 309 Satanta - USD 507 Stanton County - USD 452 Sublette - USD 374 Wichita Believers Southern Baptist Church Wichita Emergency Accident Reporting Wichita Northside Church of Christ

Jailbreak goes wrong, Ohio inmate falls through ceiling

Don't Miss This

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN/NBC News) – Surveillance footage from Ohio’s Montgomery County Jail shows the moment a woman’s escape attempt came to an unexpected end.

In the video, 42-year-old Jessica Boomershine can be seen falling from a drop ceiling, into the arms of guards waiting below.

Authorities say other people in the room where she was being held watched her use a chair to climb into the ceiling and alerted nearby guards to the situation.

Boomershine was facing charges for kidnapping and assaulting an elderly man.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories