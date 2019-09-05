Jeep thieves leave selfies behind

Live Now
PORTLAND, Ore. (KGW) – An Oregon family has their stolen Jeep back, and thanks to the thieves, they have some help tracking down the bad guys.

Sam Williams recently parked her used Jeep on the street outside the family’s Portland home.

Sometime during the night, crooks broke into the vehicle and stole it.

After a few days, police were able to locate the Jeep and return it to the Williams.

When the family started going through the car, they found an old disposal camera they had forgotten about.

When they got the film developed, they discovered selfies that were apparently taken by the crooks.

They have turned the photos over to police and posted them on social media.

So far, they haven’t had any luck catching the criminals.

