Breaking News
Stolen Jeep case leads to shots fired by officer, carjacking in north Wichita
Closings and Delays
Oakley - USD 274

Jeopardy! card game add trivia to your commute

Don't Miss This

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Fans of the game show “Jeopardy” will now be able to test their own knowledge while they sit in traffic.

The show is releasing a hands-free, voice-based app hosted by Alex Trebek himself. It will features questions from actual Jeopardy! games over the show’s past 35 seasons.

You can play a free trial game when you download the “drivetime” app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

The new game comes out just in time for the start of the 36th season of Jeopardy! – which airs right here on KSN at 4:30 p.m.

The season kicked off Monday, just a few days after Trebek announced he finished treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories