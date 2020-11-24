JibJab releases 2020 Year in Review video

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

2020 has felt like a never-ending year. This year, JibJab, the beloved e-greeting card and digital media brand that launched personalized videos and media, has released its long-awaited Year-in-Review video and you can stick your face on it.

The brand looks back at the year’s top stories including celebrities we lost to the coronavirus pandemic.

In 2014, JibJab decided its Year in Review would be its last, but then 2020 happened and the creatives at the brand decided we could all use a laugh.

