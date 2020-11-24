JibJab releases 2020 Year in Review video

2020 has felt like a never-ending year. This year, JibJab, the beloved e-greeting card and digital media brand that launched personalized videos and media, has released its long-awaited Year-in-Review video and you can stick your face on it.
The brand looks back at the year’s top stories including celebrities we lost to the coronavirus pandemic.
In 2014, JibJab decided its Year in Review would be its last, but then 2020 happened and the creatives at the brand decided we could all use a laugh.
LATEST STORIES:
- Dole recalls romaine lettuce in Kansas and 14 other states over E. coli risk, FDA says
- Fire damages west Wichita home early Tuesday
- Execution rescheduled for Lisa Montgomery after COVID-19 delay
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Tuesday system brings wet and some wintry weather
- GraceMed works through backlog in COVID testing