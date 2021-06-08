Click here for coronavirus updates

‘Joints for Jabs’ Washington state kicks off COVID-19 vaccine campaign

by: KGW-TV & NBC News

OLYMPIA, Wash. (NBC & KGW) – Businesses have been offering several promotions and incentives in the effort to get people vaccinated; everything from the lottery and free alcoholic beverages to donuts.

Now in Washington state, you can add free marijuana to that list.

The Liquor and Cannabis Board of Washington has approved a temporary allowance for cannabis retailers to offer “Joints for Jabs” promotions to support local vaccination efforts.

The allowed promotions may provide one joint to an adult customer who received a COVID-19 vaccination at an in-store vaccination clinic.

The idea is to persuade more people to become vaccinated, helping to control the COVID-19 virus.

Under the terms, marijuana stores must buy any joints they intend to give away from licensed producers or processors, and they must keep records of the product given away.

The program runs through July 12.

