WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Award-winning author and food journalist Toni Tipton-Martin is partnering with the Wichita Art Museum and Chef Katharine Elder for the museum’s new Culinary Program.

Toni Tipton-Martin is a historian and food and nutrition journalist. She is editor-in-chief of Cook’s County magazine, the people behind the popular PBS cooking show “Cooks Country From America’s Test Kitchen.”

She has won numerous awards, including a Julia Child Award and two James Beard Awards. She will work with the museum’s 1400 by Elderslie Executive Chef Katharine Elder, creating a multi-course meal inspired by Tipton-Martin’s cookbooks “Jubilee: Recipes from Two Centuries of African American Cooking” released in 2019, and “Juke Joints, Jazz Clubs & Juice: A Cocktail Recipe Book” that will be released on Nov. 14.

For more details or to purchase tickets for the event, click here.