WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Journey of Hope, a group of bikers making their way across America, traveled through Wichita on Friday.

The riders average 80 miles a day as they are making their way to Washington, D.C.

While on their way, they are raising money and visiting organizations like Wichita’s Rainbow United.

“You’ll stop … and you’ll meet people like this, and it’ll absolutely revamp you,” said Peter Goettler, biking from Jackson, Wyoming. “It’ll give you so much more energy. And then you kind of take these people with you as you grow.”