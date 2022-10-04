JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (KSNT) — An employee for Geary County Schools has qualified for the national singing competition show “The Voice.”

(Photo Courtesy Justin Aaron)

USD 475 posted on Facebook, congratulating Justin Black, a paraprofessional and Junction City High School alum. Justin is 34-year-old and a native of Junction City, according to NBC. However, he will appear as “Justin Aaron” when his episode airs.

“Keep watching! You might see a familiar face,” he said.

“The Voice” airs on KSN Monday and Tuesday nights. You can watch it at 7 p.m. CST.