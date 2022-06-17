WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Juneteenth celebrations have officially kicked off in the Air Capital. The crowd was energized at McAdams park, where the official JuneteenthICT Festival is taking place.

People were pouring into the festival grounds whether it was for the music, the local vendors or local eats.

“I’m looking for the good local entertainment,” said Bronta Jackson, who was there with her daughter and grandchildren.

“The food,” said Audrey Love.

“Excitement of being around people. Enjoy, right. After COVID and being inside,” added Rick Maloney.

Tadonne Neal is the Co-Chair of JuneteenthICT. She has seen the festival grow in the seven years she’s been a part of it.

“Becoming more one of those bigger festivals versus you know, just a small backyard barbecue which and there’s nothing wrong with backyard barbecues but all right is to make sure that the festival grows and everybody knows about it, and it comes to celebrate with us,” commented Neal.

Juneteenth is about community. “We want everyone to kind of celebrate with us. We want people to celebrate liberation. You know, the same way that we celebrate the Fourth of July every year. We want everybody to be happy about the fact that you know African Americans were liberated just as well in America,” added Neal.

“Whether we’re celebrating Juneteenth, African Americans and pacific islanders, whatever it is, we all come together as a group, and that’s what makes America great. That’s what makes the world good,” said Chad Thomas.

For more information on the schedule of events, click here.