KANSAS (KSNW) – Five Kansas animal shelters are reducing their adoption fees to “Empty the Shelters” during an overcrowding crisis.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, Founder of Bissell Pet Foundation. “Our Fall National ‘Empty the Shelters‘ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

This year’s event is taking place at 345 shelters in 42 states.

“This effort has helped nearly 190,000 pets find loving homes, making ‘Empty the Shelters’ the largest funded adoption event in the country. An average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events,” said the Bissell Pet Foundation.

To help as many pets as possible move from shelter kennels to the couches of loving homes, adopters can bring home a pet for $50 or less from Oct. 1-15.

Kansas shelters participating in the event:

“With pet lives on the line, your help in raising awareness about adoption is critical!” Bissell Pet Foundation

To view all participating shelters and/or donate to “Empty the Shelters,” click here.