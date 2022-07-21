EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) — The Dam Jam Music Festival, considered Kansas’ biggest lake party, is happening on Saturday, July 23, in El Dorado.

The one-day event features several country artists, on-site activities, a car show fundraiser to benefit the Beauties and Beasts animal rescue, a cornhole tournament with a $1,000 payout, a beach within walking distance, and a variety of food vendors.

Guests will be able to enjoy music by David Lee Murphy, A Thousand Horses, TikTok sensation Bryan Martin, Kansas-raised The Voice contestant Savanna Chestnut, Jenna Paulette, Morgan Willk, Bryan White, the Hutchinson Trumpet Trio, and the Calahan Band. In addition, talent semi-finalists Classic Cowboys and Chase & Co. The winner of the talent competition will be decided on the day of the event.

“The team behind the reimagined Dam Jam had one vision in mind — to bring back the music at the Dam. 2022 will be a one-day festival where music lovers can rock out, camp, and party. It will be the start of bringing back our festival to an even bigger, better, and more awesome 3 day event in 2023 and the years beyond,” reads Dam Jam’s website.

Dam Jam is a cashless event. The entry wristband will act as a cashless tip which can be topped up and then spent at all vendors. This means that you don’t need to carry cash or your wallet with you. If you top up your account before July 20, you could win a Dam Jam shirt! The winner will be announced on July 23. Click here to visit the cashless page.

Vendors: Snoasis Ice

Misfit Kitchen

Top Pop Kettle Corn

Tailored Remodeling

Hangry Bites

KJ’s Rainbow Snow

Lavender Lady

Sno N Mo’

Silvey Concessions

Wicked Twister

Creations Additional information: No pets are allowed

No outside food or beverages allowed

Clear, empty water containers are allowed to use at the fill-up station

Tailgating is not allowed

Bring a lawn chair/blanket

Dress weather-appropriate

Don’t forget sunscreen

Camping will be available

No weapons or illegal substances

Tickets are available now. Parking is not included in the price of your ticket. It is recommended that you purchase your parking pass in advance.

The Dam Jam Music Festival will be held at El Dorado Lake State Park, 1385 NE Shady Creek Access Rd, El Dorado, Kansas. Gates open at 11 a.m. To learn more about the festival, click here.