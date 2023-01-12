The house where the 1985 film “The Goonies” was filmed is for sale in Astoria, November 15, 2022 (KOIN)

ASTORIA, Ore. (WDAF) — A Kansas City native is now officially the owner of the 1896 Victorian-era home featured in the film “The Goonies.”

Behman Zakeri, a serial entrepreneur and “self-proclaimed Goonie,” closed on the restored private residence this week, according to John L. Scott Real Estate.

The iconic home from the 1980’s film sold for $1.6 million.

The realtor says Zakeri is on a mission to preserve and protect the landmark while bringing its magic and imagination to a new generation of fandom.

“After dedicating all of his business ventures to the iconic film – from owning an axe-throwing facility to card collecting and the gold business – Zakeri’s dream was always to pay homage to his favorite film and to continue the Goonie legacy,” the company said.

The restored home was listed for sale at $1.65 million on Nov. 17, 2022, by John L. Scott Real Estate, and after multiple bidders, an offer was accepted six days later.

Based on a story by Steven Spielberg, the film features a group of friends fighting to protect their homes from an expanding country club and threats of foreclosure. In the process, they discover an old treasure map that leads them on an adventure and allows them to save their “Goon Docks” neighborhood.

True to themes of the 1985 film, the buyer said friendship was a huge reason behind where he is in his life and why he bought the house.

“My childhood friendships were, and still are, instrumental to my development and success,” Zakeri said. “Buying this home is one huge step in showing your dreams can become reality with the right friends around you. You don’t have to be rich to achieve your dreams, but you do need a strong support group, honesty and a desire for adventure!”

Since the movie came to theaters in 1985, fans have flocked to the home in northwestern Oregon’s historic port of Astoria. The city celebrates Goonies Day on June 7, the film’s release date, and welcomes thousands of people for the event.

Seller Sandi Preston is passing along movie memorabilia she has collected or has been given, and some of the furniture in the home, restored to its original 1896 style, may also be sold to the buyer, according to Miller.

Preston was known to be largely welcoming to visitors. But she lived in the house, and the constant crowds were a strain that prompted her at times to close it to foot traffic.

After the film’s 30th anniversary drew about 1,500 daily visitors in 2015, Preston posted “no trespassing” signs prohibiting tourists from walking up to the property. She reopened it to the public in August.

“This iconic property holds a special place in the hearts of many, and we are confident that Behman will not only preserve its rich history but also bring new energy and opportunities to the community,” said Jordan Miller, real estate broker of John L. Scott Real Estate. “It’s a privilege to be a part of this exciting moment in the town’s history. We look forward to seeing what the future holds for “The Goonies” house and its new owner.”

The Associated Press and KOIN-TV contributed to this report.