WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Every driver in every state seems to make the same statement: “My state has the worst drivers out there!” But a new study shows that Kansas is in the top half of the worst in the country.
A new study by QuoteWizard shows that Kansas ranked 22nd in the nation for bad driving, analyzing accident frequency, speeding, and DUIs.
QuoteWizard is a company that quotes insurance rates, and it analyzed over 10 million car insurance quotes to find the number of accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and citations in each state.
“States that are considered the worst had the highest numbers of driving incidents, while states with the lowest numbers of incidents are considered the best,” the study said.
Kansas ranked 19th in accidents, 13th in speeding, and 24th in DUIs.
Utah was at the top of the list, an upward trend. In 2020, it ranked 22nd, and in 2021 ranked sixth. Utah drivers took over the top spot by ranking first in speeding, second in citations, fifth in accidents, and eighth in DUIs.
|Rank
|Top 25 Worst
|Top 25 Best
|1.
|Utah
|Connecticut
|2.
|California
|Michigan
|3.
|Iowa
|West Virginia
|4.
|Wisconsin
|Delaware
|5.
|Ohio
|Arkansas
|6.
|North Dakota
|Kentucky
|7.
|Virginia
|New Hampshire
|8.
|Arizona
|Maine
|9.
|Hawaii
|Louisiana
|10.
|Rhode Island
|Vermont
|11.
|Idaho
|Illinois
|12.
|Colorado
|Mississippi
|13.
|Nebraska
|New York
|14.
|Wyoming
|Oklahoma
|15.
|Indiana
|Alaska
|16.
|Oregon
|Pennsylvania
|17.
|Georgia
|New Mexico
|18.
|North Carolina
|New Jersey
|19.
|Massachusetts
|South Dakota
|20.
|South Carolina
|Minnesota
|21.
|Florida
|Maryland
|22.
|Kansas
|Nevada
|23.
|Tennessee
|Alabama
|24.
|Montana
|Texas
|25.
|Washingon
|Missouri
To see the full study, you can visit QuoteWizard’s website by clicking here.