SALINA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) will host a Dispatch Open House for anyone interested in becoming a Communication Specialist with the patrol.

The open house will include a one-hour presentation and discussion, including a tour of the facilities and a chance to sit with dispatchers on the job and ask questions about the profession.

“I have long recognized the value of this position to those who seek a role in public service. It is an opportunity to be a part of the betterment of society without having to place yourself in harm’s way daily. For some this is what they desire. For others, Dispatch offers a steppingstone into the world of law enforcement. For many college students who desire a role as a LEO they must wait to be 21 before applying for a position. Dispatch minimum age is 18, which gives a person three years of knowledge and experience that they can carry over to set them ahead in their new career” said Lt. Alex Taylor.

To attend the open house, you must register in advance by clicking here.

Space is limited to just 20, and you must pass a background check before attending to protect sensitive information.

The open house will occur at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, at the Kansas Highway Patrol Troop C facility, at 2019 E Iron Ave in Salina.