WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Humane Society (KHS) is hosting a $25 adoption event during National Adoption Weekend.

From Friday, Dec. 9, through Sunday, Dec. 11, all dogs six months and older, as well as kittens 11 months and younger, will all have a $25 adoption fee. Adoption fees cover the cost of spay/neuter surgery for each pet, microchipping, age-appropriate vaccinations and more.

The KHS will not be doing any holds or dog-to-dog introductions during the adoption event.

The KHS asks that you arrive at least 30 minutes before closing to adopt. Depending on the number of guests the KHS is serving, the adoption process can take 60 to 90 minutes.

To view all animals up for adoption at the KHS, click here.